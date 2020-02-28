How Much Does Peace Of Mind Cost? Absolutely Nothing!

New service alert!
You already know that Connie Mahan Real Estate Group is the trusted resource for buying and selling real estate in Sumter County. But did you know that #teamcmreg is now excited to add watching your home to their list of services? Earlier this month Connie Mahan Real Estate Group introduced “Home Watch ‘’ and it’s absolutely free to the community! Connie Mahan Real Estate Group has identified a need within the local real estate world and is successfully filling it.
So, let’s say you have to go out of town unexpectedly for a family emergency, or you book a cruise or vacation with your family or maybe you are one of our seasonal guests and lock up for the Summer well now you have someone you can call.
Respected, recognized and referred, Connie Mahan Real Estate Group is a strong community partner with an incredible reputation. Home Watch by Connie Mahan Real Estate Group is a free service offered for residents of Sumter County who may need their home watched for a short or long period of time.
“We have had such an amazing response from the community so far and have already enrolled several customers into our program in just a couple weeks. Obviously, there was a need for something like this and I am grateful we are able to help,” says Connie Mahan Broker/Owner of Connie Mahan Real Estate Group.
If you would like more information or would like to set up a confidential and free appointment to learn more please contact the office at 352-569-0233.