If you’re planning a large home-improvement project, such as replacement windows and doors, adding a new feature, room or entire wing, you’ll need a qualified, professional contractor. They’ll ensure the project gets done on time, on budget, to your satisfaction without running afoul of required permits.
Here are some things to think about when selecting a contractor:
Start early
If you wait until the last minute, you may end up picking whomever shows up on your doorstep for the job first. This is rarely your best option, so plan to do some homework ahead of time.
This isn’t always possible for emergencies. But it’s a good idea to have some companies in mind before you actually need their services.
Choosing a great plumber, for example, is something you should do right away so you’ll immediately know who to call if you have a plumbing emergency in the middle of the night. You can pick the best one now, then keep their contact info written in a place where you can quickly find it in a pinch.
Who does the job?
Sometimes the people who personally do the work on your property are important to you. In jobs where craftsmanship is easily visible, like intricate tile installation or finish carpentry, you might want the expert skills of one specific person or crew to do the job.
If this matters to you, make sure you verify who will actually be doing the work on your property.
It’s common in the construction industry for companies to subcontract out different parts of the job. That’s normally not a problem — and can be a good thing when subcontractors are skilled at what they do.
But if you’re expecting one particular person or group to do the job, that should be clear up front. There shouldn’t be any surprises when the work begins.
Licenses and permits
The professional you hire needs to possess the right license to do the job and obtain any required permits to work on your home.
Plumbers and electricians, for example, are typically licensed by your state, and work done by unlicensed people can be downright dangerous, not to mention in violation of building codes.
Reputable professionals also play by the rules. That means they will walk you through the process of obtaining any necessary permits and paying any taxes or fees related to the job they’re doing.
Insurance
Believe it or not, in most cases your homeowner’s insurance policy will not cover injuries or accidents that occur from work being done on your property.
That means you need to make sure the contractor carries their own insurance coverage. Otherwise, you could personally be liable for any injuries that happen on the job site — something that leaves you at huge financial risk, given the cost of health care and lawsuits these days.
Ask whether your contractor carries their own insurance, and verify that it’s in effect when the job is being done on your property.
Get references
One of the most important parts of choosing a contractor is looking at their references. Talk your friends, family and neighbors, and the contractors themselves.
The best home contractors will always have a great reputation with lots of happy customers. They’ll likely have a list of clients you can call to ask about their work and perhaps even see it in person.
If you’re looking for a painting contractor, for example, drive by some of the homes they’ve painted and see what the quality of the work looks like. You might even be able to find an example that’s not brand-new, so you can see how the job holds up over time.
Even better, try to get references from people you know and trust. If you’ve got a friend who had similar work done on their house, ask them what they thought about the contractor they hired.
Some things to ask:
— Did they complete the job on time and on budget?— Were they professional at all times?
— Did they keep the work site tidy and clean up after themselves?
— What was the quality of their work like? Can I see it?
— Would you recommend them for another job?
After you’ve done your homework, choosing the right contractor will be simple. You just need to take your time and make sure the people you’re dealing with are true professionals. Call Seabreeze Aluminum 352-429-1190 or 352-243-6555