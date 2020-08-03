Obtaining a mortgage can be a stressful process, especially for first-time homebuyers. You’ll need expert guidance to walk you through the process, so it’s crucial to choose the right mortgage lender.
You’ll learn a great deal in your initial few meetings with a mortgage lender. Lenders with excellent customer service can make things go smoothly for years to come. But if your lender is only concerned with his or her bottom line or making extra money on selling loan products, use caution.
Good mortgage professionals are knowledgeable about their loan products. They are willing to spend as much time as possible to explain them to you. They take pride in guiding you through what could be a confusing process.
They keep your best interests and financial priorities in mind.
Do some advance research on your loan options prior to meeting a mortgage professional. It will help you determine whether he or she is truly concerned about your needs.
Basic knowledge about the financing process will help you make a sound assessment about a mortgage lender’s skills and abilities.
Purchaser's rights
The mountain of forms, declarations and even financial terminology can be daunting to inexperienced homebuyers. It is always smart to exercise care during the home-buying process. Understand what you are signing and any obligations you are assuming.
A signature is a permanent commitment. Some buyers may have a very short time to back out. Otherwise, they are liable for what is in the document.
Even if you back out during that short period, you will likely forfeit deposits because you broke the deal. You might also owe an additional amount based on the total of the initial mortgage payment.
Extra costs can be avoided if you take time when signing all agreements.
If a lender is rushing you through paperwork and pressuring you to sign the form, he is not doing his job properly. Your best interests will likely be neglected.
Communication
The best mortgage lenders will focus on understanding your long-range financial goals.
They will ask you how long you intend to remain in this new home. Your answers will help him find the best mortgage products to suit your needs. It is a red flag if a lender fails to ask you this type of question.
Local lenders
Seeking out a mortgage lender in your community is the best option. Interest rates vary on a daily basis. A local lender will know the rapid changes happening in the community’s housing market. They will understand how these changes may affect you.
Local lenders can monitor your loan application closely, and will be more accessible to answer any questions you may have.
Personal referrals
Ask your friends and family about their experience with mortgage lenders. They may be comfortable recommending the same professionals they used for their home loans.
Word-of-mouth is often the best way to identify quality professionals in your area. Once you have a list of possibilities, verify backgrounds so you can will confident in their ability to help you.