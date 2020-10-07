Buying or selling property can be stressful, especially when you consider all the different professionals that are responsible for getting you to the closing table. Now, everyone knows that they should hire a realtor to help them list or purchase and they know they need a mortgage lender to secure financing, but how does one know when a real estate attorney is necessary?
Not every property purchase is the same so there is no concrete answer for this. Some homes may be on the market as the result of an estate sale after a loved one passes, a short sale to avoid foreclosure, or even disagreements between partners. In nearly all these cases, it pays to have an attorney on your side. They not only review the contract to make sure their client’s interest in the property is protected but they can assist with probate cases connected to estate sales, review and resolve title defects, or mediate agreements between uncooperative partners. Having a real estate attorney on hand before legal problems arise is sometimes the only way to ensure you get to the closing table on time.
So, how do you choose one to suit your needs?
Professional Referrals
If you are already working with an agent, lender or a title company, ask them who they recommend for your specific needs. In the real estate industry, some things might be a surprise, but they are rarely com-pletely unheard of. As they gain experience, industry professionals will learn who they can trust to handle the problems that arise during their deals.
Choosing a real estate attorney based on a referral from someone already involved in the deal also means that they are likely familiar with one another and will work together well.
Do Your Research
Even if you get a promising referral, you should still take the time to do your own research. Look the referral up online, read reviews, and get a feel for who they are and what they practice.
It is important to understand that not all attorneys focus on the same areas of law. Some attorneys only practice criminal law, others may choose to put their time into estate planning, and some may do a little bit of everything. A jack-of-all-trades attorney is not neces-sarily a ‘master of none’ but you want to make sure that they are experienced enough to get the job done right.
Beware of Kickbacks
While we suggest using professional referrals as your primary means of finding a real estate attorney, it is always important to be wary of kickbacks.
A kickback is when a professional receives payment for referring you to another partner in a deal, such as a real estate agent receiving monetary compensation for referring their client to a specific title company.
Under the regulations created after the 2008 market crash, kickbacks are illegal but not entirely out of practice.
Ask the referring professional if they have used the attorney in the past, why they would be a good fit, and compare that knowledge to the research you find online.
Don’t Choose by Price
Everyone is going to shop for an attorney within their budget, especially since buying or selling a home can already be such a pricy process. Sometimes an attor-ney’s services might even be something you were not expecting to pay for at all.
In these situations, it is easy to select the cheapest option and call it a day, but attorneys are one of those professions where you often get what you pay for. Do not just choose the cheapest attorney to save money, at least not without doing your due diligence and researching them first.
Paying for a cheap, inexperienced attorney up front may end up costing you more money in the long run if they encounter problems or run into obstacles they have never handled before.
Advertorial