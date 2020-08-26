Micki Blackburn Realty of Clermont has given superior service to their clients & customers since 1998, that is 22 years. For convenience to our clients we are open 7 days a week. Whether you are buying or selling Micki Blackburn Realty has the best team in the Real Estate industry in Lake County area. We always give personal and professional services; it is a level of service that is guaranteed to go over and beyond with standing by our promises and realizing and acknowledging customers circumstances for what they need or want.
Sellers and Buyers. . . Do your Research:
1. Check out the local housing market in person: Drive or walk around your neighborhood or community and look for repeat agent names on real estate signs … it’s a bonus if there’s a “sold”, “Sale Agreed” or a “Pending” sign next to them!
2. Talk to an agent in person at an open house: Go to nearby open house and observe how the agent engages with potential buyers. Take the time to interact with the real estate agent. Keep an eye out for personality and professional chemistry. Do not let him/her tell you just what you want to hear or who are too technical or fake.
3. Compare real estate agents online: Do a quick name search online for the real estate agents you have in mind. Online reviews are the next best thing to a personal referral. Read what people in your area are saying about an agent.
4. Meet with at least three agents: When hiring a real estate agent, do not settle on the first agent you meet. Compare them to find someone who will be a good fit for you.
5. Asking questions:
• How long have you been working in real estate?
• Do you primarily work with buyers or sellers?
• Are you part of a team?
• Are you equipped to handle selling my home?
• How will you market my home?
• Can you put me in contact with some references
of other clients?
6. Your communication preferences: Make sure you are on the same page with your agent. Talk about how the agent can keep you informed and how often you expect to hear from them. If you prefer a phone call, e-mail, or text. Micki Blackburn Realty prefers our agents to make a phone call to update their clients and to answer any questions. However, it is the client’s choice. Pick a real estate agent that’s comfortable communicating on your terms.
7. Make your motivation to sell clear: Make sure you have made clear any requirements that are specific to your own home sale. If you are: Are you on a strict timeline?If you need a specific dollar amount to sell?
8. Discuss the Agents selling strategy: Make sure you and your potential real estate agent are on the same page about their selling strategy. Will they do open houses? What hours during the day the home to be shown? How much notice will the agent give before a showing? How will the property be marketed? Is the home going to have a lock box on the property to hide a key? Is the agent going to be at the home while other local agents show the property? Make sure they have a strong support system, (In office Broker, Assistant’s or Fully staffed office).
9. Agree on all the listing contract details: Make sure that, in writing, you’ve agreed on the seller’s and buyer’s agents commission, the starting list price, and length of the listing contract … with “Micki Blackburn Realty” our company does NOT ever charge or clients an Ad-ministrative, Transaction or Cancelation fee, unlike many other Real Estate Companies.
Checklist:
What to look for in a real estate agent
Throughout your real estate agent search, consider the following traits of a good real estate agent:
___The agents familiarity with the local area and your neighborhood.
___The agent takes the time to be familiar with your home.
___The agent is approachable and friendly.
___The agent has excellent reviews on line (Google, Yelp, Facebook).
___The agent has experience with your specific selling needs.
___The agent actually listens to your wants, needs and requirements.
___The agent provides you with quote of what your home is worth and comparable.
“It’s just like dating — sometimes it just comes down to chemistry,” if you just do not vibe with that person, do not go with them. There are plenty of other real estate agents out there that will be happy to help you that might be a better personality fit.”
