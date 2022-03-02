terrarium

Learn to build your very own terrarium with miniature tropical plants at this Fun with Flowers Workshop at the Clermont Garden Club. No experience necessary. The instructor will provide step- by-step instruction. 

The workshop takes place from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 19 at the Clermont Garden Club, 849 West Ave. The cost is $43.08; or if you use Eventbrite.com: $47.14.

Everything you need will be supplied at the workshop. Price includes a 10-inch glass bowl, gravel and soil, and miniature tropical plants. Garden gloves and comfortable clothes are suggested. 

Registration is available on Eventbrite.com:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/clermont-garden-club-30660895844

Eventbrite will allow payment with a credit card. Tax is included, as is the Eventbrite fee.

INTERESTED?

Email  registration request to Cindy Simon at bsktcindy@earthlink.net 

Checks are to be made out to CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB for $43.08 Mail checks to: Clermont Garden Club PO Box 121322 Clermont, FL 34714-1322 

For information on becoming a member or for Clubhouse Rental opportunities visit: www.ClermontGardenClub.com

Carol Walker is publicity chairperson.

