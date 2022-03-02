Learn to build your very own terrarium with miniature tropical plants at this Fun with Flowers Workshop at the Clermont Garden Club. No experience necessary. The instructor will provide step- by-step instruction.
The workshop takes place from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 19 at the Clermont Garden Club, 849 West Ave. The cost is $43.08; or if you use Eventbrite.com: $47.14.
Everything you need will be supplied at the workshop. Price includes a 10-inch glass bowl, gravel and soil, and miniature tropical plants. Garden gloves and comfortable clothes are suggested.
Registration is available on Eventbrite.com:
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/clermont-garden-club-30660895844
Eventbrite will allow payment with a credit card. Tax is included, as is the Eventbrite fee.
INTERESTED?
Email registration request to Cindy Simon at bsktcindy@earthlink.net
Checks are to be made out to CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB for $43.08 Mail checks to: Clermont Garden Club PO Box 121322 Clermont, FL 34714-1322
For information on becoming a member or for Clubhouse Rental opportunities visit: www.ClermontGardenClub.com
Carol Walker is publicity chairperson.