Adopting a business model is one of the first things I suggested when considering starting a nonprofit. Since last month’s article, many want to know what our business model is.
Our business model is set up like an employment temp agency. Temp agencies — also called temporary agencies or staffing agencies — provide a service that is beneficial for both employers and employees. Employees can go to a temp agency and generally find a job within a short period of time. These jobs are fill-in jobs when someone is on vacation, medical or maternity leave, etc. and so on.
Give A Day provides a service that is beneficial for both nonprofit organizations and volunteers. Nonprofit organizations express the need for volunteers, with those volunteers viewing those needs on a calendar, thus can schedule themselves to help. They can volunteer as little as a few hours a day, once a week, once a month or whatever fits their schedule.
WHAT ELSE TO CONSIDER
The next thing to consider when starting a nonprofit organization is the selection/appointment of board members.
It’s usually suggested that you find those elite people within the community, such as bankers, lawyers, CEOs of large corporations, et al. However, they may not always be the best choice(s). You may have their titles but maybe not have their hearts.
As Pastor Brian Broadway of the Living Message Church elaborated during our South Lake nonprofit think tank meeting last month, try to find board members who love your vision and understand your mission. It is so important to have people who can speak on your behalf, to tell your story similar to as you would tell it.
COLLABORATE
Find other like-minded nonprofits in the area with which you can collaborate. Don’t try to do this alone. Here’s why: There is so much knowledge out there from people who have started businesses and learned from their mistakes on what it takes to run one successfully. When I founded this organization 10 years ago, I never even considered collaborating. In retrospect, I would certainly do it different if I were starting one today.
Therefore, find community partners, something Pastor Broadway emphasizes. This is so important because without partners it will be difficult, and could be the difference from failure to success.
EDUCATE
Be transparent. Instruct your community on exactly what your mission is. You might have the best vision or mission ever, but if no one knows, sees or hears about it, it will never have a chance to grow.
RESEARCH
Take the time to study the statistical data relating to the population and particular groups within it that you will be serving. Your mission might be needed, but ask yourself, is this the right place, is this the right time. Most nonprofits have a heart to change the world, make sure the world around you needs changing.
DEVELOP A BUDGET
There is no particular order of things to consider when starting a nonprofit but this next subject is very important to your business and it may be one of the first things you’ll want to consider: putting together a budget model.You’ll want to make sure your budget covers everything, current operating procedures and also future projects and outside services your organization may need to operate and grow. Do a rough estimate on a two or three-year budget. Following these guidelines will help to make your nonprofit successful.
YOU DON’T HAVE TO GO IT ALONE
South Lake Nonprofit Think Tank is another source for our local nonprofits. It’s a great place to meet and collaborate with other nonprofits.
To find out more, visit (www.southlakenon-profitthinktank.org). The next meeting will be Oct. 8.