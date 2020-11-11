Katherine R Willson, genealogist and author of “The Genealogist’s Guide to Grand Rapids, Michigan,” will be speaking at a Nov. 12 online presentation hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. Willson will discuss the 50-plus sources for finding ancestral photos both online and offline.
The genealogist has a lot of success in using Facebook to break down genealogical brick walls, both personally and in her classroom. That inspired her to catalog over 16,400 Facebook genealogy links. Additionally, she has compiled 179 instructional genealogical channels on YouTube and 60 genealogy-related podcasts. Visit https://socialmediagenealogy.com.
Participants will leave with the tools necessary to do their own research, as well as the inspiration to do it. Pre-registration is required. Go to PastfindersSLC.org to register for a link to the 5:30 p.m. Zoom virtual photo discussion.
In addition, a twice-monthly online class, How to Become Your Family Historian, is designed to help those who are or want to become their family’s historian. Pastfinders of South Lake County offers this and other free classes to the general public. Visit www.PastfindersSLC.org to view the various programs posted in the Event Calendar.