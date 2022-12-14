The traditional Chanukiah is a candelabrum that has nine branches, with the shamash (which means attendant, or helper) in the center. The shamash sits highest among the branches, to differentiate it from the other branches. (The chanukiah is often referred to as menorah.)
After placing the shamash in its place on the menorah, the remaining candles are set from right to left.
After the shamash is lit, it is used to light the candle(s). While the first night has only one candle, knowing the direction in which to light is simple.
However, on each succeeding night, when another candle is added, for example, night two, when now two candles are placed in the menorah, the candles are lit from left to right. In other words, the newest candle is lit first.
BLESSINGS
The menorah is lit shortly after sunset, with the exception of shabbat (Sabbath), when the Chanukiah is lit before sunset and before the shabbat candles.
On the first night, three blessings are recited.
The first blessing thanks G-d for the giving of the commandments and the command to light the Chanukah lights.
The second blessing thanks G-d for the miracles He performed in those days of the rebellion and ultimate overthrow of Antiochus and the Greco-Syrian occupiers.
The third blessing is recited only on the first night, and gives thanks to G-d for giving and sustaining lifeand allowing His Chosen People to reach the occasion of Chanukah, which translated means “dedication.”