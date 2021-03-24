It’s true what they say, life doesn’t have to happen to us; we get to happen to it. On our terms. Yes, some outside forces we can’t control do drop on us, but we get to decide how to relate to and handle those happenstances. They only overcome us when we allow ourselves to be crushed by their circumstantial gravity.
To ensure that we’re prepared for any and everything, it starts with strengthening our thought and emotional life.
Earmark this two-part teaching. This game changer is what I teach every single one of my clients to ensure they overcome their past and enjoy their presence and futures.
In order for us to get the most out of this lesson, we’ll need to understand how God created us and how our inner beings work.
How We’re Created:
Five Senses: Through our sight, touch, taste, smell and hearing, we take in information.
Brain: In our brains, we get to decide what we think about that information.
Soul: (mind, will and emotions): We attach emotion to that information and root it in the seat of our belief system.
Heart: (the seat of our belief system): What we ultimately believe about ourselves.
Our beliefs are firmly rooted by the thoughts and emotions we choose, so it stands to reason that everything formed in our lives started with a single thought.
For example and simplicities’ sake, let’s say someone called you stupid. Your hearing processed the information. At this point in the game, the information is neutral. It’s when it hits your brain in lightning-fast speed that you decide what that remark means to you. Your internal decision becomes drenched in emotion, solidifying that what you decided is real.
The above example has happened in many of our lives and because we’re all different with different backgrounds and past wounds, we processed it differently. Some take it to heart, some dismiss it, some treat others as though they’re stupid to make themselves feel better.
The relationship to the remark began when we engaged our thought life to the outside influence.
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” -Eleanor Roosevelt
To overcome outside influence, it’s imperative that we renew our mind, will and emotions on a daily basis to strengthen our inner beings. Ephesians 4:23-24.
For this week’s practice, we’ll focus on replacing unwelcome thoughts and emotions.
Grab a notebook and document an unwelcome thought and emotion duo (Format Example below).
Flip the page and replace the unwelcome with welcome. Something that you want to meditate on to accomplish a rocking self-image.
Choose a scripture that will help you plant this in your belief system.
“Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do.” -Bruce Lee
Unwelcome Thought & Emotion:
Welcome Thought & Emotion:
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern.
I’d love to hear from you. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com.