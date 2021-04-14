TAVARES – The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Lake County Chapter welcomes Valerie Boey, veteran award-winning reporter and president of Florida’s Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) – Florida Chapter. Boey will discuss how communicators can promote diversity and inclusion with the Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.
The virtual program will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 20, via Zoom and is free for FPRA members and $10 for prospective members. Tickets can be obtained at www.eventbrite.com/e/149209789497.
In the wake of the deadly shooting in Atlanta and increased violence against the AAPI community, Boey has been working to educate journalists and governments to assist in telling the victims’ stories accurately and with facts. During the webinar, she will share AAJA’s guidance for newsrooms on how to accurately communicate on issues affecting the AAPI community, as well as offer guidance on how public relations professionals may better reach out to the Central Florida AAPI community.
Boey is a Central Florida television reporter and graduate of New York University. As a Chinese American, she takes pride in her Asian heritage and enjoys mentoring journalism students and supporting several charities.
FPRA Lake members represent diverse backgrounds – private and public corporations, government entities, non-profit organizations and counseling firms – sharing the common goal of enhancing the public relations profession through ethical and standardized practices. Founded in 2016, the Lake County Chapter is recipient of the following FPRA President’s Awards: 2020 Digital Communications and Professional Development, 2019 Momentum and 2018 Chapter Achievement. Information about the Lake County FPRA chapter can be found at www.Facebook.com/FPRALake or www.twitter.com/FPRALake.