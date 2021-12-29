This is my confession: Because I write in advance, I pulled this from the archives of my block because I wanted to enjoy a Merry Christmas with my family.
You aren’t alone if you are slap tired after all the holiday festivities. As much fun as this Christmas season brought — having our kids home, going to merry parties, light watching, cooking, eating, cleaning, airport trips, etc. — I needed a day to decompress, renew and refresh.
I knew I was in trouble when I fell asleep writing. I’m not a napper. And I love to write. It’s my jam.
My first thought upon waking was, “I’m out of whack.” Even though I had stolen moments of peach here and there during the holidays, I didn’t quite become still and meditate or spend the time in the Word or worship the way I’m accustomed. Entering into peace in that way brings me to life, invigorates me.
Instead of beating myself up about it, I rested, took time for me. Lounged and let my mind and body have some time off. Even God rested on the seventh day, right? Since we’re created in His image, rest and revitalization must be important.
The next day was different. I practiced self-care with yoga and renewed my mind the way it’s described in Romans 12:2. I worshiped, meditated and got my groove back. Le me emphasized the benefits of rest and renew, in that order.
When you rest you’re giving yourself permission to just “be.” To allow your mind room to breathe without a laundry list of to-do’s, to allow your body space to relax. When you practice rest, you re-energize for the next day, so you can “bring it.”.
When you renew, set your mind and heart on your personal growth and how much God adores you. There’s a peace that passes all understanding that roots in your heart and propels you to your best self. When you renew your body in whatever form of exercise you choose, you’re invigorated and feel like you can conquer anything. When your mind and body work together, you experience life to the fullest.
THIS WEEK’S PRACTICE
Select part of the day, or a whole day, to relax and rest and decompress in a way that feels good to you. It’s important you don’t allow guilt to steal your rest. What do I mean by this? I call it the “I shoulds.” (I should be doing this, or, I should be doing that.) This kind of thinking steals your joy and the whole reason you’re resting in the first place. You work hard. You deserve downtime. You need downtime. It’s a resource for your mental and physical health.
Renew in a way that brings you life, makes you happy and excited to be alive. Maybe meditation, worship, spending time with God, running, dancing, tennis, yoga, etc. Lean into it. Get your “personal growth on.”
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests.