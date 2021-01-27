Feb. 11, Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society will host guest speaker Lisa Louise Cooke in a virtual presentation featuring the many ways you can use Google Books to research your family tree.
With 25 million books, many of which are digitized and fully searchable, Google Books should be the first place to which you turn as you climb your family tree. Learn how to make the most of this goldmine with little known techniques from the Cooke, author of the book, The Genealogist’s Google Toolbox, Second Edition.
The free Zoom class presented begins at 5:30 p.m. to register, visit PastfindersSLC.org or the Zoom link at http://bit.ly/3ixrz1F.
To learn more, follow the genealogy group’s Facebook page, PastfindersofSL.