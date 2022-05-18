Anyone contemplating starting a back to nature project on their property, yet not sure how to get started has an opportunity to attend a free seminar, “How to start your own backyard food forest,” from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 21 at the Pineapple Peace Garden.
This is the latest in an ongoing drive from Katie Haley who, among many of her endeavors, is geared to improving the lives of others. Among the services and guidance she provides includes nutritional coaching and holistic therapies based on following a plant based yoga lifestyle from when she lived and studied in India, learning ayurveda massage therapy and related practices.
After returning to the United States, she lived in south Florida until recently when she returned home to Clermont. A vegan-style vegetarian, Haley soon began undertaking a project converting the property of the home she shares with her parents into an organic, natural ecosystem.
By her own admission, much of what she learned first-hand was through trial and error; the hard way, as she puts it. But what she learned in the process is, literally, bearing fruit.
With that, she pointed out to a peach tree planted on the front yard of the corner lot of the residence. Normally, peach trees don’t do well in Florida’s environment, but the University of Florida Agriculture Department has developed a peach tree suitable for growing and bearing edible fruit.
“My goal is to get rid of the grass and instead make food,” she said.
Toward that, the backyard is a blend of endeavors, a total of 50 different plants: herb gardens, bushes bearing berries, vegetables such as green beans, kale, and more. There also are plants meant for insects to breed on, such as milkweed for monarch butterflies.
“What I look for is what grows naturally,” said Haley. She added that includes “complimentary plants” that protect one another from pests such as weeds and insects that are destructive, thus eliminating the reliance upon pesticides. “Before this started, I noticed there never were any bees or other pollinating insects in the yard. Now they are here, pollinating.”
Her ultimate goal is to become self-sufficient food-wise.
“To empower myself, I want some sustainability,” she said, which she desires for others, thus why she is offering free seminars. “I want to know where our food comes from, and the only way to know is to grow it yourself.”
She rhetorically asked how do people actually know whether food bought in supermarkets that state these are organic actually are.
ABOUT THE SEMINAR
The free seminar(s) are held at Pineapple Peace Garden,
“My goal is to connect with others who are doing this, or want to,” said Haley.
It’s also a way for people to build community, she added, that with today’s society, too many people are living in isolation. It’s a situation that can be addressed.
“All the world’s problems can be solved in a garden,” she said. Of course, results won’t come overnight, but it is worth the effort. “It’s hard work, but good work.”
WANT TO GO?
Pineapple Peace Garden is located at 317 Brimming Lake Road, Minneola.
Sign up by text: 407-760-8214, or online: http://www.PineapplePeaceGarden.org
The Pineapple Peace Garden is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and tax-free contributions are accepted.