SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. April 12 at 5:30 p.m., the group will present an online program regarding how to start a home-based food business.
The Cottage Food Law allows food entrepreneurs to operate small food businesses and produce a variety of food products that are low risk from a food safety standpoint, if prepared properly in an unlicensed and uninspected kitchen, while protecting public health to the greatest extent possible.
This webinar will provide information on how to get started, including how to market and generate sales, along with what expenses are deductible.
Presenter Frances Fisher is originally from England and has lived most of her adult life in France, currently splitting time between the United States and France. She became an American citizen in February 2020. She became an entrepreneur in France, owning a restaurant. Then she was hit with the bug of buying failing businesses to turn them around, as she enjoyed the challenge. This included an appliance repair company, cider making, a small farm and vacation rental properties on a 10-acre site. Fisher’s passion for small businesses is fueled by her belief that one way to make a community strong and healthy is to build and support local small businesses. In addition to being Chapter Chair for SCORE Jacksonville, she sits on the SCORE National Advisory Council.
Pre-registration to the program is required. This webinar is $15, with an Early Bird Discount of $5 if you register before March 31.
Register for this and other SCORE online events at
https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).