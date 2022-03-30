We wouldn’t fork our debit cards over to someone who had crushed our hearts, would we? Would we give them our passport, our driver’s license and power of attorney? Would we furthermore bless them with any tool that would give them absolute power over us?
If the answer is an obvious no-way, then why do we hand them power over our mental and emotional states?
Let’s say we’ve allowed someone to break our hearts in one form or another. (This doesn’t just apply to romantic relationships, but any relationship that we’ve invested our hearts.) In order to protect ourselves, we may choose the path of bitterness and wish them ill will. Imagine putting unforgiveness in the GPS of our hearts and it steers us into hoping that this person’s world falls apart because we believe they ruined ours.
All the while, that person is going on with their life per usual without a backward thought about us.
This bitterness we’ve programmed ourselves with is now at the helm and is dictating every decision we make. It stands guard over who we let into our life. It whispers lies about who we are. IT controls our every thought, feeling and belief about ourselves and the world.
Even if we try to hide resentment behind smiles as fake as plastic, it’s there lurking, waiting to blow up and make those around us as miserable as we are.
And who do we blame? The person we allowed to break our heart.
Notice I said allowed. We actively choose to relate to what this person did with bitterness instead of grace.
I’ve written before that forgiveness is a supple healing agent, a cooling and healing salve for the soul. It’s gracious and freeing, full of honor and courage. When we open the door to forgiveness, it’s like allowing freedom to sweep us off our feet and ground us all at once. There’s purpose to forgiveness. It’s not a random act. It’s intentional.
That doesn’t mean that we allow that person back in our lives, but it does mean we choose freedom over any offense they placed on our doorstep. In fact, we should be thankful they showed us who they truly are so that in the future, we can spot red flags and choose more wisely.
Ephesians 4:31-32 Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, and evil speaking be put away from you, with all malice. And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
Take your power back with this Pre-Forgiveness Formula.
Step One:
Decide to forgive.
Step Two:
Ask for/give yourself permission for the desire to forgive.
Step Three:
Imagine what life would look like if you did forgive. Really dive into this. How would you conduct yourself? How would you feel? Step into the realm of forgiveness.
Give yourself time with this process, be patient, be expectant. Forgiveness is worth the result at the end of the process. Your absolute freedom.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.