An estimated 500 people attended what was billed as the premier political event, the Hob Nob; the opportunity to meet one-on-one with candidates running for local, state and federal seats. The event was held this past Monday, Aug. 8, at the Clermont Performing Arts Center.
“This is a great event where we provided a platform for residents to inform themselves on candidates and their campaigns prior to the 2022 Primary Election on Aug. 23,” said South Lake Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Colby.
In addition to meeting candidates, attendees enjoyed free refreshments catered by Lake Catherine Catering & Events. They also had the opportunity to vote in a straw poll hosted by the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office.
One attendee, holding a ballot, approached the voting machines, but appeared unsure of herself.
“Ma’am, are you ready to vote,” asked Dan Dehn, who was volunteering at the event. He pointed her to a vacant voting booth.
Around the room candidates made pitches as to why they deserved to be elected, posed for selfies, and distributed brochures and other collateral materials.
A number of people from the public wore their candidate of choice hats, garments, campaign pins and other paraphernalia. Among them were Rosie and Rick Stagg.
“We’re backing Laura Loomer,” said Rick Stagg. He explained that part of the reason was he had reached out several months ago to the incumbent, Daniel Webster, with little success. “It took two months to get a response from his staff.”
The response he received was far from satisfactory, he added.
The Staggs then spoke of the Jan. 6, 2021 event. They originally had planned on participating, but Rosie had a health issue that forced them to cancel. They would have been there to support then-President Trump.
“From a personal point of view, I could be in jail without due process,” said Rick Stagg, because he added, he would have made the march to the capitol, despite the fact he and Rosie face mobility issues. Rick Stagg also has a condition affecting his kidneys. However, he is graceful despite his affliction. “Every day is a blessing.”
Among the local races were those for seats on the Lake County Schools board. One of those running was Marie Aliberti. When asked if she is ever teased about the similarity to actress Anna Maria Alberghetti, she laughed and said yes.
This was not the first time running for office, she said.
“I ran for Eustis City Commission, and won,” Aliberti said. The reason she was now running for a seat on the school board was her connection to education. “I taught school 30 years. This is my love, education, my passion.”
Editor’s note: Portions of this article furnished by Nate Edmund, marketing and programs director for the South Lake Chamber of Commerce.
STRAW POLL RESULTS
(A total of 321 ballots were cast; top candidates only)
U.S. Senate
(R) Marco Rubio: 79.3%
(D) Val Deming: 14.65
.....................
House of Representatives, District 6
Michael Waltz: 61.29%
Charles E. Davis: 25.81%
.....................
House of Representatives, District 11
Laura Loomer: 41.8%
Daniel Webster: 47.91%
.....................
Governor
Ron DeSantis: 80.57%
Nikki Fried: 8.92%
Charlie Crist: 7.96%
.....................
Attorney General
Ashley Moody: 84.56%
Aramis Ayala: 8.07%
.....................
Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Patronis: 83.03%
Adam Hattersely: 16.97%
.....................
Commissioner of Agriculture
Wilton Simpson: 48.53%
James W. Shaw: 34.19%
.....................
State Senator, District 13
Dennis Baxley: 76.4%
Stephanie L.Dukes: 23.6%
.....................
State Senator, District 25
Matthew R. Silbernagel: 29.97%
Tom Vail: 23.78%
Taylor Yarkosky: 19.54%
Banks Helfrich: 17.59%
.....................
State Representative, District 26
Keith Truenow: 80.6%
Linda Kero: 19.4%
.....................
County Commissioner, District 2
Sean M. Parks: 93.58%
Write-in: 6.42%
.....................
School Board, District 2
Ludy Lopez: 42.29%
Tyler Brandeburg: 36.36%
Jim Miller: 21.34%
.....................
School Board, District 5
Stephanie Ann Luke: 56.52%
Peter E. Tarby: 22.17%
Maire Huabert Aliberti:21:3%
.....................
Clermont City Council, Seat 1
Michael Gonzalez: 56.35%
Tod Howard: 43.65%
.....................
Clermont City Council, Seat 3
Tim Murry: 59.73%
Danielle “Dani” Page: 40.27%
.....................
Clermont City Council, Seat 5
Michele Barard Pines: 69.9%
Chandra L. Myers: 30.1%
.....................
Groveland City Council Member, District 1 (Mayor)
Mike Smith: 54.39%
Evelyn Wilson: 46.61%
.....................
Groveland City Council Member, District 3
Barbara Gaines, 50.89%
Tim Loucks: 49.11%
.....................
Groveland City Council Member, District 5
Randolph J. Waite Jr.: 54.6%
Dina Sweatt: 45.4%
.....................
North Lake County Hospital District Board of Trustees Northeast Territory, Seat 2
Barbara M. Price: 61.03%
Velma Dawon: 38.97%
.....................
Soil and Water Conservation, District 1
Carlos Lugo: 57.92%
Matthew Griffin: 42.08%
.....................
School District Ad Valorem Tax
Yes: 63.35%
No: 36.65%