As well as CDs, DVDs and more!
Save the date for the Friends of Cooper Memorial Library Book Sale Event. Sale hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb.3 and 4, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 6, in and around the library’s community room.
We will have an amazing variety of donated gently used books, CDs, DVDs, audio books, as well as jigsaw puzzles.
Suggested donations will range from as little as 25 cents to $2, with select items bearing individualized pricing.
Browse through mystery, romance, general fiction, non-fiction, children’s, young adult, history, business, psychology, cookbooks, crafts, sci-fi, fantasy, classics, vintage and more. Who knows, you just may find the treasure you have been seeking.
In addition to the abovementioned, local stores and restaurants have donated gift cards for a book sale drawing. Take a chance, you may win them all.
All proceeds are given to the library to fund the many community programs, including the summer reading programs for children and teens; the Cooper Live Music Series; Opera Club; Ukulele Club; Pokemon Club; and a variety of specialty programs for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.
You can also help the book sale make an even greater impact. If you have books you no longer want or need, please consider donating to the Cooper Memorial Library at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.
Ann Endress is the vice president, Friends of the Library.