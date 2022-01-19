This month’s dinner, featuring spaghetti and meatballs takes place Jan. 29 from 4-6 p.m., and as with all dinners, the food will be plentiful and, of course, delicious. Included will be salad, bread and dessert.
Meals can be enjoyed inside the VFW Post or to-go for $8 per person.
While pre-orders are recommended (called 352-394-5424, based upon availability, meals can be purchased by stopping in at the Post, 855 W. Desoto St.
There also will be a 50-50 drawing, as well as door prizes.
LOTTERY WINNER
The VFW lottery fundraiser was a Large picture frame with a $20 bill in the middle. The bill was surrounded by $200 worth of Florida scratch offs ranging from $1-$30 that had been purchased around central Florida.
The tickets to enter sold for $2 each and the fundraiser ran for two months ending Jan. 2. Due to the Holidays the drawing was pushed to Jan. 7 at the post’s bingo game, with the general public attending.
The winning ticket was drawn by a visiting bingo player who was not in on the fundraiser.
Winner was Jeannie Ashline of Clermont.
ABOUT THE NEXT FUNDRAISER
VFW Post 5277 holds fundraising events several times a year. Its next starts in February, with the prize being a handgun.
Tickets will be selling for $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10, etc, Tickets are available whenever the Post is open or contacting Bob Farrell at 352-250-2052, or e-mail: rfarr47938@aol.com