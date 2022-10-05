Editor’s note: At the request of Managing Editor Steve Steiner, Larry Oskin, Sharon Keeble and Jack Castle, were asked to relate their experiences with Hurricane Ian.
LARRY OSKIN
I am happy to report that Heritage Hills safely survived and escaped Hurricane Ian.
Some of us have damaged landscaping, bent /broken trees and lanai screen damage.
While our HH Clubhouse was closed Thursday for the damage, cleanup was quickly underway. I was safe and secure with flashlights, candles and electric power. I kept the TV on, with Hurricane Ian on most every channel. CNN and WESH-2 were awesome.
When I drove out the Thursday morning after, most everything was still closed — even Walmart — to help keep their staff, families and customers safe.
I only saw Zaxby’s, Little Caesars Pizza and a few more open. I had to stop to buy a pizza, to thank the owners for the courage for being open. Their lines were long.
I am happy to see the beautiful blue skies and roads are now clearing.
Thank you to Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, City Manager Brian Bulthuis, First Responders, city staff, EOC, police, fire departments, schools, shelters, volunteers and citizens for everyone helping each other.
Clermont residents were mostly prepared. Everyone shopped, got gas and some even boarded up their windows. The local area store shelves were — unfortunately — mostly emptied of milk, water, breads, snacks, toilet paper and the basics a day or three early. Many bought and consumed plenty of extra beer and wine!
We must be happy that Clermont has a strong deflective hillside and is at the highest elevation points in Florida, which helped us avoid flooding. To date, records show that Clermont has suffered from tropical storms, yet we have never had a direct hurricane or tornado hit. We can now all go out to support our local businesses again. Stay safe.
JACK CASTLE
My wife and I have experienced hurricanes in the past. However, since our two kids were born in Alaska and we only moved here less than two years ago, this was their very first hurricane.
Overall, Alexandria (17), and Sam (13) put on a brave face and thought it was kind of cool, and a bit of adventure.
However, I could see the look of concern in their faces when they watched news clips of the hurricane hitting Cuba and making landfall in southeast Florida.
For anyone who has never lived in Alaska, power outages, hurricane force winds, and property damage are commonplace in the winters, but the threat of flooding and tornados was something new for them.
More than anything else, they learned a lot about what it means to prepare for hurricanes, flooding and tornados. Things like: EMS won’t dispatch in winds over 35 mph; how to get your house ready for high winds and extended power outages (we always had backup generators up north); and what to do if they wake up in the middle of the night and a tornado is tearing apart their home.
Our hearts and prayers go out to those hardest hit, especially those on the coast, but we certainly feel pretty lucky to live here in Clermont.
According to Channel 6 news, the rest of the state received as much as 18 inches of rain, but here in Clermont, we only had four.
SHARON KEEBLE
When Hurricane Irma was about to hit Central Florida in September 2017, I was a bit nervous but also, full of anticipation to see what it was going to be like to live through a real-life hurricane.
In all of the then 12 years we had lived in Florida, we had luckily never had to deal with a hurricane and coming from Britain, which doesn’t have these super storms, it was all a bit weirdly exciting.
Dave, my husband, was a few months into his Lou Gehrig Disease (ALS) diagnosis so he was still walking with a stick. I didn’t have to make any additional preparations to accommodate his ill health because he was doing well at the time.
Still, we followed every guideline we could to ensure our safe passage through the night Irma hit Clermont. I had stocked-up with canned goods, water bottles, batteries and torches and Dave had diligently prepared our emergency plans.
As the storm roared outside, I remember feeling it was so surreal and I was glad to see daylight the next morning. As me, Dave and our daughters Emily, Molly and Faith opened the front door to survey damage, a harsh reality hit.
There was tree debris everywhere and for three long days, we were without power which was by far the worst part of the hurricane for us all.
As we counted down the days to Hurricane Ian, it was a much different experience for me compared to Irma. This time around, Dave was in a hospital bed in our bedroom where he has been since May. He can’t move, can’t speak and therefore, all of the hurricane preparations were left to me, my daughter Molly and Aunts Julie and Jo, who were staying from England.
I wrote lists upon lists because I worried about everything. My biggest concern was being without power. Dave has a breathing machine which he relies on and we don’t have a generator, plus he can’t breathe if it gets too humid.
Hospice told me not to worry, that as soon as the hurricane passed over and it was safe, then they would be back on the road visiting patients. We also took delivery of three portable oxygen canisters to use instead of his machine.
We registered with the Lake County Special Needs Program, which is made-up of Emergency Management officials, local home-care agencies, the Public Health Unit, the American Red Cross and other service organizations. The program provides special medical care and transportation for pre-registered sick and disabled residents, so I had peace of mind that in an emergency situation, Dave would be priority.
Even so, my anxiety was on high alert for days before. I watched the weather news like a hawk, worried about my trees, and bottled waters because there were none to be found. We had a lot of support from our friends and I’m very grateful to them for constantly checking-up on us.
Having to prepare for a major hurricane without Dave at the helm was awful. Yes of course we managed but not having him running the show was definitely different and more worrisome.
As for Ian, we got incredibly lucky. We didn’t lose power, not even once and the only damage was a tree through our pool cage, a window out in the kitchen and lots of tree debris strewn across the front yard.
I don’t know if I have ever felt so thankful than when I woke up Thursday morning. I was grateful that the storm didn’t hit us as hard as was predicted.
For more information about the Lake County Special Needs Program, call 352-742-4850.