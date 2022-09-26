Tentative storm preparation plans call for
early dismissal and school closures this week
In preparation for the possibility of many Lake County public schools being used as storm evacuation shelters this week, the district has tentatively scheduled an early release day and two days of school closures.
District and county officials have been monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to become a hurricane later today. They acknowledge that its path is unpredictable. However, they have announced tentative plans to allow parents and district officials time to prepare.
A notice emailed to parents on Sunday afternoon explained that:
- Lake County Emergency Management has asked that the district schedule an early release on Tuesday, Sept. 27. All schools will follow a Wednesday schedule on Tuesday, so students are dismissed an hour early and the district can start preparing schools to be used as evacuation shelters. Extended Learning Centers, or ELC, will maintain regular operating hours on Tuesday, and all other after-school events including sports will continue as planned.
- Schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. All after-school events will also be canceled Wednesday and Thursday.
- The district expects to resume normal school and district office operations on Friday, Sept. 30.
“We are providing this information early so that you can prepare but please understand, this is subject to change once we know more about the storm’s path and timing,” the email to parents reads. “These plans are tentative.”
Parents and employees will be notified of changes by phone, email and social media, to the extent that communications are not restricted by power outages.