Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 9-15
It’s already time to start thinking about hurricane season, which begins June 1.
To encourage awareness, the National Hurricane Center annually promotes Hurricane Preparedness Week, which is May 9–15 this year.
NHC encourages those who live in hurricane-prone areas to determine personal hurricane risk, find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, and review/update insurance policies. You can also make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare your home for the coming hurricane season.
Visit www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.