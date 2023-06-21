This year’s Hurricane season has begun and as South Lake residents know, anything can happen between now and November 30.
Thanks to the News Leader’s recent Hurricane Guide 2023, hopefully people are ready for whatever Mother Nature brings our beautiful county.
If not, then the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management have issued these tips to ensure that everyone is prepared before and after the storm.
Make a Plan:
It is essential to have a plan before disaster strikes. Following a hurricane, you may have no water, electricity, so you need to know what measures to have in place just in case. Contact the Florida department of Emergency Management for help with hurricane preparedness.
Don’t forget Sales tax Holiday for Disaster-Preparedness Supplies:
This year’s second sales tax holiday begins Saturday August 26 and extends through Friday September 8. There are many items that qualify for the tax holiday. For more information see the Florida Department of revenue’s Taxpayer Information Publication on the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
Make a kit:
Here’s what you need to keep on hand to last you and your family for a minimum of seven days after the storm.
- Water – enough for drinking, cooking and sanitation purposes
- Food – non-perishable or canned food and juices
- Cooking supplies like a manual can opener, cooking tools and fuel, plastic utensils
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Pillow, sleeping bags, blankets
- First aid kits and prescription or other medicines
- A battery-controlled NOAA weather radio
- Toiletries
- Cleaning supplies
- Cash – most ATMs won’t be operating for some time following a disaster
- Important documents: Store all critical documents in a waterproof container
- Contact list of doctors, friends, relatives
- Don’t forget pets and their needs like food and medicines
Know where to shelter:
The Florida Division of Emergency Management maintains a list of open shelters on their website https://www.floridadisaster.org. For special needs, pre-register with the Florida Special Needs Shelter registry.
Prevent Mosquito-Borne Illness:
Immediately after a storm, flooding may occur, and mosquito eggs laid in the soil during previous floods can hatch and result in enormous populations. The risk of infection from mosquito bites increases in warmer, rainy months. The health department advises the public to:
- Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes multiplying
- Empty and clean birdbaths and dog bowls
- Drain water from garbage cans, collars, pool covers, flowerpots and toys
- Cover your skin with clothing or insect repellent to reduce mosquito bites
Stay Connected:
During severe weather and other emergencies, call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) on 1-800-342-3557 for helpful information.