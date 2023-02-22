Are you a Lake County high school student graduating in 2023?
Do you have a GPA of 2.5 (unweighted)?
Do you have a demonstrated need for financial assistance?
If you answered yes to all three, there is no time for delay in order to be considered for a $10,000 scholarship from Project Scholars, the sponsors of Pig on the Pond, the largest event in South Lake County.
ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP
The Project Scholars/Pig on the Pond Scholarship is worth up to $10,000, distributed over four years at $2,500 per year. Recipients are also paired with a mentor to help them succeed in their area of interest.
HOW IT WORKS
A committee of volunteer community leaders will pick top candidates for interviews. The top four will receive the scholarship in May 2023.
The scholarships are administered by the Community Foundation of South Lake.
TO APPLY OR LEARN MORE
www.pigonthepond.org/scholarships