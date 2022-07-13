I am utterly disgusted by the dismantling of my right to privacy and bodily autonomy by the U.S. Supreme Court.
I am terrified for myself, a woman who takes multiple forms of contraception for management of endometriosis and migraines.
I am terrified for my friends who see Supreme Court justices hinting that gay marriage should be re-examined.
I am terrified for the young women I know who may be forced to become hosts to a pregnancy they cannot support in a country with abysmal maternal health statistics.
I am terrified for the women I know who struggle with fertility and fear that a miscarriage will get them prosecuted.
I am furious that I already know there are those in the Florida government salivating over stripping Floridians of even more rights while wholly ignoring the actual problems causing harm to Florida families, like skyrocketing rent, exploding insurance costs, and poverty wages paid to workers essential for our service and tourism sectors.
What are Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Stargel and Rep. Sabatini going to do about it?
Gina Meronek
Clermont