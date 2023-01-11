Come 7-8 p.m., Jan. 26 at Cooper Memorial Library, Lea Tran will be making a presentation and book signing of her memoir, “I Did Not Miss the Boat.”
Tran came to the United States in 1980 as a refugee, part of a migration in which many were referred to as “Vietnamese Boat People.”
In the book, Tran tells the story how she lived through, witnessed and learned from her parents how to transform adversity into creating fresh opportunities after escaping from the Vietnam communists.
Further, she shares her renewed faith and how she rebuilt her life from the dangerous and stressful journey, while transforming her personal trauma into family triumph in America.
Nowadays, Tran is a motivational speaker taking her messages of hope and resilience to inspire others to embrace their life’s purpose, both personally and professionally.
COACH, CONSULTANT, MENTOR
She is more than qualified.
Since coming to the U.S. as a “Vietnam Hoa refugee,” she earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Villanova University. From there, she began a successful entrepreneurial career running a business owner in the Philadelphia area, where she lived for 35 years.
Today, Tran is an assistant head coach at TEDx Eustis, as well as a board member of “Together for Good Refugee Film School,” based in Malaysia, which helps refugee youths learn how to make a career and to earn money for self-support while waiting for resettlement in the free countries.
AT THE PRESENTATION
Tran will be offering a guideline for how to create a 30-day action plan to reach goals.
“Whether your goals are personal or professional, I can help you get there,” Tran said. “Together, we will create a 30-day action plan designed to help you step out of your comfort zone to conquer self-limiting beliefs and to create a doable strategic life plan. Don’t miss your boat in life, Build it,”
Specifically, Tran partners side-by-side with clients to help them to rediscover their own unique advantages while at the same time proactively making the change to get out of their comfort zone. She helps them take control of theirdecisions to change their destiny(ies).
WHAT TO EXPECT
Help us how to understand each other's values and traditions, so we connect better to each other.
How to best learn new cultures, expand your knowledge and to interact better within our community.
How to shift our perspectives with empathy towards people who have different backgrounds and histories.
How to build trust, respect and understanding that best unites people together.
How to preserve your background and history, while sharing new ideas for future growth.
Help for us to overcome our fears and how to support each other's needs.
Becoming more inclusive and feeling less alone.
How to inspire, motivate and influence others to do more and be more with your story.
CAN’T MAKE IT TO THE PRESENTATION?
She makes monthly appearances for group discussions at Flag Coffee Corner in Downtown Clermont on the second Friday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m.
TO LEARN MORE
Tran will soon be featured on the front cover of the ‘She Exist’ magazine. an international magazine.
She remains open to any and all invitations for group coaching presentations and motivational discussions. Check her website and Facebook pages for upcoming appearances.
Phone: 610-416-1946
email: lea@leatran.com
website: https://www.leatran.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lekhanhtran