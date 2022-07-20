Author’s note: Kera P (name changed), from Clermont, had an abortion at five weeks. She already had another child with the same father but felt she was not in a position emotionally or financially to have another child. Here, Kera, 25, who now has a fiancée and two young children, in her own words argues that abortion should be every woman’s right.
I knew I always wanted kids — but eventually, when I had a nice husband, a house, and the finances to keep a child. Besides, I had never met anyone I really wanted to settle down with to have a family, so I kept my dreams on hold.
When I was 23, I was dating my boyfriend for just about a month when we split up. It was a mutual decision and we went our separate ways quite happily. Fast forward five months and my mom asked me one day if I could be pregnant.
My reply was “Of course not!”
I hadn’t dated in months, but my mom was quite adamant. Yes, I had put on a bit of weight, I was fatigued all the time and my breasts had gotten bigger, but really nothing else. I’d never had regular periods but I did take birth control every day to help.
Mom took me to Planned Parenthood in Orlando and an ultrasound scan and blood work showed me to be almost six months pregnant. It was the shock of my life. I was a waitress on minimum wage, living at home, no boyfriend, etc. I really wasn’t in a position to be having a baby.
I was terrified. I didn’t know what to do. I was given the option of having a late-term abortion but I had to do it quickly. The cost would have been $4,000 as it was a major procedure and I didn’t have that kind of money. Yet when I saw the scan and ten tiny toes and fingers, I couldn’t do it.
Seeing my baby, beautifully formed, made me realize I couldn’t do anything to hurt her. She was real, not just a collection of cells. My mom told me that she would support me whatever I chose to do, but I knew she wanted me to have the baby. So I did and I gave birth to a daughter who means everything to me.
For a whole year, her father didn’t want to know. Then he came back on the scene and we got together briefly, during which time I fell pregnant again. I found out when I was five weeks into the pregnancy and I knew immediately that I wanted an abortion. I still lived at home, I was still a waitress and I knew I couldn’t rely on the father.
I was also aware that if I was going to be a good mom to my daughter, I couldn’t have another baby so soon. I think I would have resented the child and the strain it would have put on me financially would have been too much. I did not think it was fair to bring a child into the world under those circumstances.
I went to Planned Parenthood for my abortion. I took a pill while I was at the clinic, which stopped the fetus from developing and then I went home with more pills to help me expel it. I was very confident with my choice and honestly, I didn’t even feel guilty because I did what was best for my daughter and for myself.
Since then, I met my fiancée and we have a baby son together. I know that if I’d had two children already there was no way I would have met him and we wouldn’t have the life we have together, which is a great one full of love and understanding.
I believe that it should be a woman’s choice to have an abortion, not the Supreme Court’s. Being a mother is difficult in so many different ways and lots of women aren’t ready for it. I believe all children are deserving of love and they shouldn’t be brought into the world if they’re not wanted or if they can’t be provided for.
Overturning Roe V Wade is a huge mistake on many different levels and I will continue to join women to fight for our rights to make our own choices. I owe it to my own daughter and future daughters I may have.
Next week: A woman whose family regrets their decisions.