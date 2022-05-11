“I had to leave my home eight years ago. Today I had to leave my country.”

For now, Natalya and Margo Chesnova are safe, living with Larry and Linda Hufty in Montverde. It’s the second time they are here on an extended stay.
In 2014, Natalya put her daughter, Margo, then 8 years old, on a bus. At the time they were living in the Donbas region of Ukraine. At the time, Russia was invading Crimea, which it eventually illegally annexed. (Currently, the war in Ukraine has shifted primarily to that region, where the Russians are supporting separatists.)
Margo was part of a contingent of more than 100 children evacuated to safety.
“The bus was filled with only children. No adults,” Natalya said.
It was a hard decision to make. Natalya had no idea where her daughter and the other children were being sent. Nor did she know when she would next see Margo; worse, if she would even see her daughter ever again.
Fortunately, not long after, Natalya made her way to safety and to her daughter. The conditions in which she found her daughter and the other children was appalling.
“It was dirty,” said Margo. “We were supposed to be sent somewhere nice, but we weren’t.”
Instead, the children were being housed in a facility that hadn’t been used for years. Plus the children were only being fed one meal per day. Natalya, along with several other parents who had joined the children, paid for food out of their own pockets.
Eventually, the group was put in touch with Dr. Roman Korniyko, who years earlier had abandoned his gynecologic medical practice to start an orphanage after constantly seeing abandoned children living on the streets.
“Although his facility in Kyiv was full, he said he would take all the children,” said Larry Hufty, helping Natalya tell her story; he and his wife Linda have known Margo and Natalya when the latter visited two years ago.
Soon, with Korniyko’s help, most of the children were placed with other family members. So impressed with the doctor was Natalya that she stayed and began working at the orphanage, primarily as its director of marketing.
She and Margo were there until recently, sticking it out while Russians began approaching and bombing the Kyiv region. Once again, Natalya was involved helping evacuate the children, and not just the ones at the orphanage.
“There were two other orphanages and its director reached out to Roman,” said Hufty. “He was told by the other person that there no longer was anyone there, and could he take some of the children. Roman told them to send all the children.”
“That was 115 children,” said Natalya.
Altogether, Korniyko, Natalya and other staff members, who had long ago prepared for this emergency, were able to get the children eventually transported safely to Germany.
However, Natalya and Margo refused to leave Kyiv, at Bucha District. At first. But that changed. At the beginning, they stayed five to six nights in bomb shelters. Then the emotional toll kicked in. They returned to their apartment. Nataye recalled what it was like.
“I was so fatigued. Deplete of emotion,” she said. She recounted how one night, as bombs were falling, the two of them were just too tired to leave. “I didn’t care what was outside.”
It was Margo who eventually was convinced that staying any longer in their village, that staying in Bucha District was foolish; that, and the offer of a friend to take one of them in his car and drive to Poland, which was refused because she didn’t want to be separated again from Margo, that changed their minds.
As part of a five car caravan that she led, what in normal circumstances would have been a drive of a few hours to the border of Poland, took two days. But they made it.
KNOWING THE HUFTYS
Several years ago, Margo and Natalya visited Montverde as part of a program that invited Ukrainians to visit, to experience what life is like in the United States. It was (and is) a program run by David and Olena Pierce. The couple lives in the subdivision as do the Hufty’s, in Montverde. The program was started, in part, as Olena is Ukrainian.
Through this program the Huftys became friends with Margo and Natalya. It is this friendship that enabled the two to come to the United States, as the four have kept in touch through the years.
“We’ve been in constant contact from the beginning of this war,” said Hufty, who urged Margo and Nataly to come and stay with them. However, the two were determined to remain in Germany. Then one day they called. “Natalya called and said ‘I’ve got tickets reserved. We need money to buy the ticket.’”
Within days Margo and Natalya arrived at Miami International, along with two suitcases. However, the clothes were all winter clothes, as it still was winter in Kyiv..
“There was a lot of clothes shopping the next few days,” said Hufty with a laugh. Most importantly, though, they met with an immigration attorney in Orlando, who helped them apply for “Temporary Protection Status.”
As far as the Huftys are concerned, Margo and Natalya are not guests, they are family, and the Huftys are doing everything they can to have the two adjust. For Margo, who will be graduating high school this year, it currently means being tutored three times a week, and building her English language skills. From there it will be onto college. Her goal is to start at Lake-Sumter State College in August.
“I promise she will go to college,” Hufty said. “We will pay for it.”
In a few weeks, Margo will also start working in a store that coincidentally is owned and operated by someone from Ukraine.
Natalya has maintained her association with the orphanage and is involved with its U.S.-based (501)(c) nonprofit. At the same time the effort is underway to obtain green cards and other necessary documents.
For the Huftys, all this is worth it.
“I don’t think it’s a good cause,” he said. “It’s a great cause.”
RETURNING TO UKRAINE
Will the two return to Ukraine after the war ends? Margo shook her head no. Natalya, though, would like to return, but she shrugs her shoulders whether that will ever come to pass, and if so, when.
“It’s not easy to leave the country you lived in,” said Hufty. He mentioned the statement Margo recently made on her Facebook page:
“I had to leave my home eight years ago. Today I had to leave my country.”