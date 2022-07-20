One of the more difficult aspects of being a journalist is being assigned articles that run counter to one’s personal beliefs. It’s neither easy nor pleasant in many situations.
Two examples immediately come to mind when I handed assignments to reporters earlier in my career as the managing editor. One assignment was about a new restaurant opening. Unbeknown to me at the time, the reporter I gave the assignment to did not approve of alcoholic beverages.
The article he turned in was definitely not of his caliber. It was only when I questioned him did he tell me of his personal belief. He assured me it wasn’t a deliberate effort on his part to sabotage the article, just subconscious, that he hadn’t realized how it had affected his reporting. He redid the article and it turned out to be one of his better ones.
The other assignment was about a church and the assignment went to who at the time was my best reporter (incidentally, she now is a college professor teaching writing). What I didn’t know was that my reporter was an atheist.
When she told me this — which was before she eventually accepted the assignment — I told her this was a good exercise to put her personal beliefs aside, which she did, and yes, it also was a good article.
I raise this because of the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, I believe this situation may have arisen here at the News Leader, the discomfort to accept or reject participating. I emphasize the word “may,” because one of my freelance writers asked to be excused from this assignment and did not offer a reason why, nor did I press that person for details. I think I understood. The same with another writer, but that person simply stated no. A third person said yes but then reconsidered.
The assignment was to contact people within our communities for their responses, be it pro or con. This meant calling people from various walks of life, both religious and secular. Because abortion is fraught with super-charged emotion, I explained to those writers who agreed how we were to proceed, with the main mandate that regardless how we personally might feel about the topic, to be professional and respectful when interviewing those whose stances differ.
It’s a hard row to hoe, and lord knows, I’ve been there myself more times than I care to recount. But it has to be done. That is the role of a newspaper. It is one we cannot shy away from, as much as we may want to do so.
It is especially so, given today’s atmosphere. Emotions are running high; in some situations to the point of either vandalism or violence or both. But it is incumbent upon the News Leader to lead the way, to point out that at heart almost all of us are good people.
Our series of articles on the issue of abortion is to explain and educate, to open our eyes to one another. We carry no belief these articles are going to sway a person’s opinion one way or the other, only to stop, in some small measure, the current trend of demonizing “the other side.”
As the refrain from the Dave Mason song “We Just Disagree” goes:
There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy
There's only you and me and we just disagree.