Dwight D. Eisenhower, was a legendary WWII five-star general who became president of the United States. But what do you really know about him? Here are some surprising facts about our 34th President.
Eisenhower spent 35 years in the military and served during both world wars, but he never saw a single day of active combat. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1915 and requested an overseas assignment when America entered World War I, but remained in training roles at home. Two decades later, Eisenhower had risen to become one of America’s top generals and was appointed supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe.
The Camp David presidential retreat was named after Eisenhower’s grandson, David.
President Eisenhower, an avid golfer, installed a putting green near the Oval Office and found himself fighting a different kind of war. This time the enemy was squirrels who had previously laid claim to the area as theirs.
They continually dug up the putting green to bury their acorns and walnuts. President Eisenhower ordered the Secret Service to shoot them on sight if they were near his putting green. Groundskeepers took pity on the squirrels. They were trapped and released into Rock Creek Park.
Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower’s first son was called “Little Icky.” He was a happy child born Sept. 24, 1917. He contracted scarlet fever when he was 3. His illness escalated into meningitis and little Doud Dwight Eisenhower died on Jan. 2, 1921. Eisenhower said he never recovered from his death and the grief nearly destroyed his marriage. The following year, they welcomed their only other child, John.
President Eisenhower was an avid painter and took it up as a hobby after watching artist Thomas Stephens paint a portrait of Mamie Eisenhower. During his years at the White House, he had a small second-floor studio where he would paint for about 10 minutes each day before lunch.
In fact, he painted more than 200 landscapes and portraits. His works were even displayed at an art museum in 1967. Ever critical of his own work, Eisenhower told a reporter, “They would have burned this [expletive] a long time ago if I weren’t President of the United States.”
President Eisenhower died on March 28, 1969 and was buried on a family plot in Abilene, Kansas.
