It was a special night Jan. 25, as the women of Congregation Sinai Sisterhood, led by Ava McKean, held a fundraising event, presenting “Accessories … and More,” presented by Janet Carr, which is a traveling fashion boutique.
This was the 12th annual fashion show fundraiser and was held at Gabby’s Restaurant and Catering.
Also featured were many gift baskets donated by local merchants that the sisterhood membership assembled. In addition, the event also offered a silent auction.
Approximately 200 women had the opportunity to purchase fashion items and jewelry accessories.
A three course luncheon followed.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Faith Neighborhood Center of Groveland and the South Lake Animal League.
Lynne Vincent is a semi-frequent contributor to the Clermont News Leader, which often features photographs she has taken that appear as Photo of the Week.