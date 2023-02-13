Every month, from September through May, Clermont Garden Club members loan plants to Cooper Memorial Library and Clermont City Hall to promote horticulture awareness and connect our community to Clermont Garden Club’s programs, civic activities, and community outreach.
Clermont Garden Club member, Sue Randall, has loaned dianthus plants to the library and City Hall in Clermont for the month of February.
Dianthus Caryophyllus provides fragrance to outdoor living spaces and gardens. The plant does well in full sun for 6+ hours and it likes moist, well-drained soil. The plant can grow 8-12 inches tall, blooming in early to mid-spring.
Water the plant well when dry and check often during hot, dry weather. Dianthus may be grown in a container for the summer, but it does best when planted in the ground in fall.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB
The Clermont Garden Club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and meets the third Wednesday of the month from September through May at the clubhouse. 849 West Ave. Social time is 9:30-10 a.m., followed by the meeting, which ends at noon.
The public is welcome to attend meetings.
The clubhouse is also available for rentals. Visit: clermontgardenclub.com
Grace Rabano handles news information for the Clermont Garden Club.