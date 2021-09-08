On 9-11 I could not leave my house, although I was up early. My husband, Carmine and I lived in Woodbury, Long Island, NY. That fateful morning I missed my usual Long Island Railroad train and Carmine drove me to the Hicksville station.
I took the No. 1 subway from Penn Station, which stopped at Cortland Street (the World Trade Center). I had been to the Coach store in the old World Trade building the week before as my boss had given me a Coach pocketbook for my birthday.
The No.1 train to the Staten Island ferry was re-routed to the Wall Street station. When I finally got to the street, the first plane had hit and people were running and screaming, with burning debris flying through the air. I walked in a daze to my office at 29 Broadway. There I learned that two planes had hit the World Trade Center twin towers.
In the office, we pressed our noses to the windows looking at the towers and Rector Street, until the attorneys ordered us into the middle of the office to the library, in case the glass windows shattered on the perimeter offices.
Fear gripped us — not knowing what was really happening — how many planes? Two? Six? Twelve? My boss, Bob, and I clung to my old radio for news. I still have this radio, although I never use it, and whenever I try to get rid of it, I can’t seem to do it.
After retiring, I never visited the new memorial, or 29 Broadway Avenue ever again and moved to Florida in 2006. In a Trilogy Orlando Veterans’ meeting commemorating 9-11 years later, I suddenly began shaking with tears streaming down my face for about 10 minutes. I did not know I had PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).Finally, I had come to terms with remembering that fateful day, 9-11.
I called my ex-boss, Bob, every 9-11 in Naples, Florida, where he retired and I went to visit him. Our conversation began the same way every year,
“How are you? Do you still have your old radio we listened to on 911?”
“Yes, Bob.”
Then we would catch up on our lives.
Now, Bob has died and I’m a bit sick (as are many who were there on 9-11). I still call Bob’s wife Rilla every year to talk and in memory of Bob and Sept. 11.
Marie Damato worked at a law firm located on 29 Broadway Avenue prior to and shortly subsequently after 9-11. She now lives in Groveland. She currently is president of the Wildflowers of Trilogy Garden Club. Prior to moving to Groveland, she lived in Aventura. For those who are curious, through marriage she is related to former New York U.S. Senator Al Damato.