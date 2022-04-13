Foodies who dare to be different will be delighted with choices at BurgerIM in Clermont.
But it’s more than just a business. It’s a family affair for Sheryl and Asif Mohamed. Not only do the couple love serving great food; more so, they love teaching their three children the value of a strong work ethic.
“Nothing’s easy,” Asif said. “I grew up working with my parents’ business in Groveland (Mo’s Market). They always stressed the importance of hard work, quality, and great customer service.”
WHAT’S TO EAT?
“There’s something for everyone here,” Asif said. “Customers will love the variety.” According to the couple, a customer can create a custom burger more than “40 million ways. Toppings can range from fried egg, pineapple, onion rings, jalapeno to avocado or red cabbage. “You can go crazy, if you’d like.”
“In addition to gourmet Angus beef, wild Alaskan salmon, grilled chicken, falafel, and impossible burgers, we have gourmet handmade lamb and turkey burgers,” said Sheryl Mohamed, who co-owns Burger IM with her husband, Asif Mohamed.
For starters, there is a 5.3-ounce sandwich, a double or triple patty, while others can sample a duo or trio of 3-ouncers. If the Spanish beef with habanero aioli and grilled jalapeno doesn’t call your name, then reach for the Falafel with tahini and shaved onions. The house sauce and other specialty sauces are made in-house. Sandwiches range from $7.99 to $8.99.
Larger gatherings can order a $49.99 party box with 16 3-ounce burgers; or a family box with eight 3-ounce burgers, wings, fries and onion rings for $39.99.
As for the food itself, it is of special importance.
“All our food is halal and of the highest quality,” Asif said. “We are passionate about our quality and freshness in food.”
(Editor’s note: Halal is an Arabic word that translates to “permissible” in English. While it is similar in a number of respects to kosher (kashrut) food, there are differences. In some instances, someone of the Muslim faith may be allowed to eat kashrut food if halal is not available. In other cases, Jews who keep kosher may also be allowed to eat food, particularly meats, that have been slaughtered according to Islamic regulations. Source: MyOwnMeals.com)
WANT TO GO?
BurgerIM is located at 2447 U.S. 27.
The restaurant is open seven days a week. Hours are:
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Takeout orders can be phoned to 352-432-5606,
or online: www.burgerimclermontonline.com