The Lake County Office of Parks and Trails will be resurfacing and widening a section of the South Lake Trail in Clermont from east of Camelot Loop (Mile Marker 2.0) to Greater Hills Boulevard (Mile Marker 3.0). The improvements will provide a safer and smoother path for cyclists, runners, and walkers.
Trail improvements beganMonday and will take place each week Monday through Friday, leaving the weekends open for users. The work will be completed in approximately six weeks. During this time, the Office of Parks and Trails encourages trail users to take alternate sections of the South Lake Trail.
TO LEARN MORE
For information or questions regarding the improvements, contact the Office of Parks and Trails Administration office at 352-253-4950.
For further information about parks and trails in Lake County: https://lakecountyfl.gov/parks-and-trails
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov