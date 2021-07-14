Blood Drive July 20
The Clermont Police Department will be hosting a First Responder blood drive at police headquarters from noon-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 20. Those wishing to donate must make an appointment.
The Clermont Police Department location is 3600 U.S. Highway 50 South. To make an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3xtipKc and use sponsor code #37554.
Groveland Gets Flower Grant
The Florida Wildflower Foundation’s Viva Florida Landscape Demonstration Garden grants recipients include the Lake David Park in Groveland. The Lake David Park in Groveland was on of 11 grants that were awarded for planting projects.