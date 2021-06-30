First Friday
July 2, downtown Clermont will be full of fun when the First Friday Food Trucks return. Visitors can sample a wide variety of foods while enjoying music and perusing the wares of several craft vendors, 5:30–9 p.m. For the latest weather and other event updates, visit the Clermont Downtown Partnership Facebook page.
“Freedom Week” tax holiday
July 1–7, the state’s first-ever “Freedom Week” provides sales tax savings on recreation purchases, such as the first $100 of the price of sunglasses, the first $200 of the price of tents, and the first $500 of the price of kayaks, as well as tickets for events, museums and more. Visit https://bit.ly/3wX7xnv.
The annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will be July 31–Aug. 9.