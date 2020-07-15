Johnson, Inc. will be buying everything from coins to unwanted jewelry, sterling silver flatware to currency, dental gold to pocket watches, foreign money to proof sets, gold watches to paper money, bullion to rare numismatics, gold and silver jewelry, antique trinkets and old class rings too! There’s no better time to sell than now!
This is a limited time offer, call to schedule an on-site visit in the comfort of your home. Safety first with masks and distancing. There is no cost to you, and it is completely free!
Johnson, Inc. is local to Central Florida and the Nation’s most reputable & top buyer on Angie’s List in the entire United States! Let’s say this one more time: The Most Reputable Buyer of collectibles in the ENTIRE United States will be assisting those who have coins, currency, gold/silver of every shape or form. They have also received many consecutive awards and memberships for their service and reputation in the numismatic industry. Johnson, Inc. is nationally known and the highest A-rated tangible professional nationwide!