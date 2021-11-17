Nov. 2, 2021
I am honored to serve the fine people of Lake County as your Supervisor of Elections! Each of you deserve to know the TRUTH about what is going on in your Supervisor of Elections office! It is in that spirit, that I offer to you the following facts.
There are several groups here in Lake County spreading false information about the 2020 election. Again, you deserve to know the truth!
As an election professional, I find it disturbing that some of our citizenry continue to promote a narrative that is unsubstantiated in fact or example. It begins with the unrelenting desire to believe that an election was “stolen” and that “the vast majority of us witnessed (this) on election night 2020.”
The unwillingness to accept the loss of an election that was run in Lake County and in Florida with the utmost integrity and dedication to fairness, appears to permeate local Republican party leadership. This obsession with lies has resulted in the development and passage, at the local level, of various resolutions whose ultimate effect is the undermining of the elections process specifically here in Lake County. Leaders of the local Republican Executive Committee have made blatantly false statements about the 2020 election in Lake County, but not one person has offered the first bit of evidence nor has anyone given me any names of alleged violators of our election laws. It is time for those who are making the accusations, to either PUT UP OR SHUT UP!
These people are alleging that I oppose doing a forensic audit. That statement is FALSE! My stance is not based on personal feelings, but upon my understanding of the election laws, my staff and election workers, as well and my knowledge of the equipment that is utilized in our Lake County elections. I know how the equipment works, I know that 100% of our tabulation equipment is tested, as required by Florida law, before and after the election. I know we are 100% in compliance with every section of the Florida Election Code and every rule of the Division of Elections. I know my staff is well trained, experienced, and dedicated to conducting elections in accordance with the law. Finally, I have confidence in the nearly 1000 election workers that are specifically trained for each election and perform their duties with a high degree of professionalism. If a “forensic audit” is ordered by the governor or appellate court, I will gladly lead my staff in its performance.
To make claims that the “entire election system is fraught with flaws” without backing up these claims with facts, is tantamount to saying, “My candidate lost because of a flawed system regardless of the election outcome.” There continues to be a reliance on unproven algorithms and analysis that has been the basis of these “stolen” election claims, yet no one has provided any names of fraudulent voters, fraudulent ballot tabulation or anything related to the same. If there were such proof, I would immediately direct that information to be brought not only to my attention, but to local law enforcement. This has not occurred. If it hasn’t occurred, then why not? Why has no one provided names of fraudulent voters and challenged them in court? Why has this whole narrative continued without the performance of some due diligence before wild accusations are thrown about?
My office and I have a proven record of pursuing with vigor, every violation of the election law brought to our attention. I stand ready to look into any substantiated fact of voter fraud. BRING ME THE EVIDENCE!
If those who are undermining the public confidence think there are laws that should be revised or implemented, they should be taking their case to the state legislators. Until then, my advice to the Republican Executive Committee Chairman, his people, and everyone else guilty of undermining public confidence, is for them to work on enhancing the belief in our electoral system rather than systematically undermining the confidence and public good that has been for so long the framework for our elections.
Fellow Lake Countians, I am very proud of the administration of the 2020 election in Lake County. You too have every right to be proud of our entire election team! I will not ever sit idly by and allow lies to be told about my office and the fine men and women of integrity who work so faithfully, to administer the elections for you, the fine people of Lake County.
