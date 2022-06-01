What do we do when faced with great tragedy? School shootings, wars, crimes, abuses, drugs?
We turn to God and His word: the Bible.
It is an old-fashioned message that all men are sinners, wicked and evil. It is not a popular message, in fact, it is an offensive message.
“As it is written: there is none righteous, no not one.” Romans 3:10
This is not an excuse, it is a reality. We are living in a culture and time that practices a “secular” religion. We are told: “There is no God”,“Evolution of man is organic”; “You can have rights without consequences”
However simplistic it may sound, when one does not acknowledge God they do not feel accountable to God. The Bible gives great wisdom about the real condition of mankind and how mankind needs to respond.
“For the wages of sin is death..” (Romans 6:23)
“Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death. Do not err, my beloved brethren.” (James1:15,16)
The sinful, evil heart will bring tragedy all too often. What do we do?
First: We are to follow after Godliness.
”Be ye Holy” (Leviticus 11:45)
For generations the Ten Commandments were taught in our homes and school and adorned our justice and court rooms. They were the de facto law that governed our nation and one’s behavior. The Bible teaches that everyone will stand before a righteous God and give an account of their actions.
This accountability can help keep wickedness and evil at bay. It has been said “that you can not legislate morality” that is true; righteous living begins in a righteous heart.
“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Second: Teach morality and ethics. Old-fashioned values are old fashion for a reason. These work. “Honor thy Father and Thy Mother” “Children obey your parents” “Honor the King” “Remember thy Creator” “In the beginning God created” … and many more. Study the book of Proverbs in the Bible for wisdom and instruction.
Third: Pray and ask for strength and comfort from the Lord;
“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want...He restoreth my soul..” (Psalm 23:1,3) “There is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother” (Proverbs 18:24). “Likewise, the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered...And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose..” ( Romans 8:26 and 28)
“The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.” (Numbers 6:24-26)
Amen.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.