The Cooper Memorial annual mid-summer book sale will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m, in room 108 on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. The sale is sponsored by our Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.
Books include general fiction, mystery, romance, science-fiction, and biography. Also on sale are all types of non-fiction, including history, economics, business, religion, art, parenting, pets/animals, psychology, cookbooks, and many how-to books on a wide range of topics.
There is also a large collection of music CDs, movie DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles.
Sale item prices range from 25 cents to $2 on average, with a few classics and larger books slightly higher.
All proceeds are spent at the library, and the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library provide the funds needed for many of the special programs here for children, teens, and adults, which include the annual summer reading program for children and teens, the Cooper Concert and Live Music Series, and a variety of specialty programs for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.
Dennis Smolarek is the president of the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.