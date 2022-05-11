The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) is partnering with the Clermont Police Department and the City of Clermont to present the inaugural Conrad Buckley Memorial Golf Tournament.
The tournament will be held on Friday, May 27 at the Legends Golf and Country Club. All proceeds from the event will be used to support the Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship. Registration is $125 for an individual, $400 for a foursome.
CPD and KCOSL are looking for sponsors at all levels:
An Ace Sponsor at $2,500 includes two foursomes in the tournament, a tee sponsorship, recognition on a banner and program signage, and a host tent
An Eagle Sponsor at $1,500 includes one foursome in the tournament, a tee sponsorship, and host tent
A birdie sponsor at $250 includes a tee sponsorship and host tent
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Renee Lowe at renee@roefamilychiropractic.com.
ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP
The Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship began in 2020 when Conrad Buckley, died.
KCOSL, in cooperation with Clermont PD and Lake Technical College in Tavares, developed a legacy scholarship in his memory to be awarded to an area student interested in working with local law enforcement.
The KCOSL has committed to awarding this scholarship each year for 10 years. Funds come from various fundraising efforts throughout the year, including this golf tournament; a 5K walk/run; Music on the Lake; and a donation site on the Kiwanis Club’s website.
RECIPIENT
Each year, the Officer Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship will be sponsored by the KCOSL and the recipient will be chosen by the Clermont Police Department.
The recipient will then attend the Lake Technical College Florida Law Enforcement Academy where they will receive 770 hours of accredited police training.
This five month course is both physically and academically rigorous. When candidates complete the program, they are well prepared to begin their careers in law enforcement.
TO LEARN MORE
If you cannot attend this event, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the scholarship fund by visiting the KCOSL website: kcosl.org
For more information on this event or to register, please visit: conrad-buckley-memorial-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets every Thursday at 7:30 a.m., at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard.
For additional information about Kiwanis: kcosl.org or Kiwanis.org
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.