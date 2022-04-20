If you weren’t present by 10 a.m., when the inaugural Michael’s Foundation Easter Egg Hunt event began, you were out of luck, something the Boatwright family learned to their dismay. However, the day wasn’t a total loss as they got to take part in pony rides and even pet some of the champion Arabian horses at the Al-Marah Ranch, where the event was held.
For those who were fortunate to hunt for hidden Easter eggs, they eagerly awaited beneath a huge tent that shielded them from the sun and the heat as Eileen Daley went from table to table, counting eggs that had been collected. A short while later, the winners were announced.
ABOUT MICHAEL’S FOUNDATION
The event, which ran until 2 p.m., this past Saturday, April 16, was (and is) part of a series of programs held (at least) once a month. The emphasis is on veterans who are recovering from the effects of war, as well as the impact upon their families.
The foundation was formed by Kriss Titus, whose son, Michael, was traumatized by his multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. Despite the trauma, it was the dream of Michael to set up an organization to address the issues he and multitude others faced. Unfortunately, before he could get this started, his burden proved to great and he eventually took his life.
To learn more, visit: Michaels-Foundation.org