As she launched the opening remarks of the inaugural Jog Your Memory 5k, event coordinator Amanda Nethero, clad in a T-shirt that read “The Longest Day,” placed her statement in a context everyone present — participants and spectators alike — shared.
“Each of us in some way is connected with Alzheimer’s,” Nethero said, then added that for her it was her father who was diagnosed with the condition. It was this “common thread” that prompted her involvement, as well as that of other organizers, assembling the inaugural event. “We want to make an impact.”
Further proof of Nethero’s opening remark came in the presentations made by co-organizer Nancy Cumming, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway (and his brother, who gave the invocation, and Carly Wille, a senior manager with the area Alzheimer’s Association. Each and every one of those have or had family members who were ravaged by the disease.
For the Broadways, they lost their mom to Alzheimer’s in 2018. However, the impact of her demise was overshadowed by the impact she had upon her family, a legacy each of them carries forward to this day.
Tribute was also paid to another group of people by Charles Broadway, as he gave a shoutout to caregivers.
“You are true heroes,” he said. He asked all present to please keep in mind those now gone as well as those still present who have Alzheimer’s.
This was further emphasized by Carly Wille, Senior Manager of the Alzheimer’s Association-Florida Region.
“Every day is the longest day for the caregivers,” she said. After informing everyone it was her grandmother who came down with Alzheimer’s and who passed away from it on Valentine’s Day 2008, her grandfather was her grandmother’s caregiver. “My grandfather passed away before my grandmother did.”
This is not uncommon, she added.
It was perhaps Nancy Cummings, the founder of the Cummings Collective, a nonprofit whose mission is to collaborate with clients “ … to create bold solutions that empower breakthrough innovation…” whose words were freighted with the greatest dimension: optimism
“It’s scary,” Cummings said of Alzheimer’s disease. “What I want you to know is there is hope.”
Her father, at one time a president of Grumman (which merged in 1994 to form Northrop Grumman), was diagnosed in his 50s with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. As with the others who spoke, its toll was devastating. But Cummings didn’t let it end there. She still held out the sincere belief of a better day.
“Hope there will be a first survivor of Alzheimer’s,” she said.
With that the Longest Day Jog Your Memory 5k commenced.