The first recorded manatee in Lake County visited the Harris Chain of Lakes in 2015. The female manatee was named Leesburg and became a familiar face in many areas around Lake Harris. In the summer of 2017, she gave birth to her first calf, a male the community named Sunset. Researchers tracked the mother and calf, plus several other manatees that made Lake County a part of their home.
Unfortunately, boating activity led to Leesburg’s death.
“It is with a sad heart that we have learned of the deaths of Leesburg and her companion Trevluc due to collisions with watercraft,” says Amy Stone, Lake County Water Authority board chairman. “We urge our citizens to stay alert and use care when along the shoreline and narrow waterways as these are the locations frequented by manatees.”
Leesburg was the first manatee tagged for the Ocklawaha Manatee Use Study. Trevluc, the second manatee tagged in the study, was also extremely valuable to the research community. According to Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute senior research scientist Monica Ross, he was a very social animal and led CMARI to document a record number of manatees in the Ocklawaha River system.
Leesburg, Sunset and Trevluc had become travel companions in 2018. Leesburg and Sunset were seen monthly in Silver River through March 2019, using the river as their wintertime warm water refuge. In early December 2019, Leesburg was sighted and appeared very pregnant. On Jan. 9, 2020, a citizen called FWC and CMARI to report an injured manatee that was later determined to be Leesburg. Although researchers were able to reach her, she died before they could bring her to shore. Leesburg had a near full-term male calf inside her when she died, and the necropsy confirmed she had died of severe injuries due to a boat strike a month earlier.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida manatee is federally classified as a threatened species. According to Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission information, there are approximately 7,500 manatees in the state.
“Florida manatees were first protected through Florida State Law in 1893. Manatees are protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act (§379.2431(2), Florida Statutes) and are federally protected by both the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act,” according to the FWC website.
Since September 2019, six manatee deaths have been recorded in the Ocklawaha River system, a fairly high number compared to the size of the local population. Three of the six deaths were the result of watercraft collision. One was a prenatal death and the cause of another manatee was undetermined, due to lack of recovery during COVID-19 restrictions.
You can help protect these gentle giants by posting someone on the boat to be the lookout for manatees and boat responsibly, particularly when in a narrow waterway, along a shoreline or nearing a ramp or other structures. Never approach or attempt to feed or provide water to a manatee.
If you see someone harassing a manatee or if you find a distressed or deceased manatee, call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Cellular phone users can also call *FWC or #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.
For information on manatees, visit www.savethemanatee.org. For information on manatees and Lake County Water Authority programs, visit www.lcwa.org or call 352-324-6141.