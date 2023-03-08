Revitalizing our nation’s economic engine is critical to restoring the growth and prosperity our country enjoyed just a few years ago. One of the most vital investments we can make is in ensuring we can efficiently move freight and people through our transportation system. We must embrace policies that reduce our dependence on countries that want to see America weakened, and work on innovative solutions that will add value to our economy and local communities with safe and effective infrastructure.
Recent events such as the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) NOTAM communications system meltdown, which resulted in the grounding of all U.S. flights in January, and the derailment of the Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, underline the desperate need of oversight and revitalization of our nation’s infrastructure. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee, I am committed to tackling these issues and improving safety and bringing innovation to our surface, air, and rail transportation systems.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has already held a few hearings. The first one focused on the state of our infrastructure and supply chain issues. We heard from stakeholders about challenges they’re facing in their respective industries. No matter the industry, they echoed the same message; inflation, manufacturing and shipping disruptions, and overbearing regulations are all having an impact on our supply chain.
The committee also began working on the FAA Reauthorization. This legislation renewed the authority of the FAA to oversee safety of commercial and general aviation, aircraft design, manufacturing and maintenance safety oversight, integration of unmanned aircraft systems in the national airspace, consumer protections, and airport improvement projects. Our recent hearing focused on how we can enhance the standards and safety of American aviation. Communications systems are fundamental to airline pilot and passenger safety. With developments made in communications technology, it’s vital that these advancements don’t come at the cost of airline and pilot safety. I asked stakeholders about the areas we can improve the FAA’s ability to manage risk and ensure the safety for all. They promised to provide me with a more detailed answer which I look forward to receiving and reviewing.
This Congress, I will also be serving as the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation. I am excited to continue applying my depth of experience, knowledge, and unique perspective as an engineer on behalf of hard working Americans. I am confident we can balance protecting U.S. waters, seas, access to fishing and energy exploration, while ensuring our Coast Guard has the resources they need. I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop and pass legislation that saves taxpayer money, protects communities across the United States, boosts our resilience, and strengthens our economy. I’ve already gotten started by introducing the Federal Infrastructure Bank Act of 2022. The bank will complement, not replace, existing programs and encourage states, municipalities, and other entities to pursue all available funding sources. This would help finance surface transportation projects, ports, electric grid security, broadband connectivity, the revitalization of Main Street USA, and more. Project eligibility is broad as the bill does not authorize the bank to use taxpayer dollars.