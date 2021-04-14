Oakland is celebrating International Jazz Day on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live jazz music on Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center. In partnership with the HAPCO Music Foundation, saxophonist Jordan Bolds will serenade visitors at the center, which is located next to the West Orange Trail.
Visitors are welcome to sit on the porch, picnic tables and benches, or bring their lawn chairs, and listen to the music. Capacity inside the center’s gallery will be limited to 10 persons at a time. Visitors should maintain social distancing, observe local mask mandates and use hand sanitizer upon entry.
International Jazz Day is a holiday created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe.
Bolds is a student at the University of Central Florida and a member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, where he serves as the church saxophonist. Bolds has been playing for approximately eight years and is a member of Northside Christian’s marching band, jazz band and concert band.
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center is located at 126 W Petris Avenue in Oakland. For more information, visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage.