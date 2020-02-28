The PR/Hispanic Chamber and The Women 4 LULAC Deputy State Director will be hosting the very first International Women's Summit & JOB Fair in the City of Bartow to be held at The Bartow Civic Center on S Floral Avenue, on Thursday, March 5 from 9am to 2pm.
Ana Rivera , President of the Chamber is excited to be presenting such an important event she says ,"during the month when we celebrate women from all walks of life. We will host forums , a job fair , expo and celebrity speaker luncheon."
Forums will be on Health,wealth and education for women. Plus a JOB Fair with employers looking for Women to hire.
Employers like; Publix , Senior Helpers , Supervisor of Elections , H & R Block , Labor Solutions , Results , GC Services and so many more still signing up looking for local female talented professionals!
For Employers looking to setup please contact : Ana Rivera at 863-838-2084
Tickets available on Eventbrite.com