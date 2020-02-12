The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host Irish Cuisine with Chef Warren Caterson on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. in Room 108 (first-floor community room) of the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont.
Join Chef Warren as he shares dozens of kitchen tips, cooking hints, and humorous anecdotes about the joys and challenges of cooking healthy Irish (and Scottish) meals for two. He will show you how to move beyond the typical corned beef and cabbage meal and demonstrate how his creative and healthy cuisine can be a part of your diet beyond St. Patrick’s Day.
Chef Warren will end the presentation with a cooking demonstration preparing a healthy Irish entree that anyone can make at home in less than 10 minutes. This is a free program and everyone is welcome to attend.
Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711. Phone number is (352) 536-2275.