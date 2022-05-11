The Washington Post’s editorial in support of more staff and spending at the IRS should come as no surprise to anyone. They are catering to their liberal Washington area base, where most of the new hires and spending will be increased. But your decision to publish it is. There is no benefit, only higher costs that will burden Florida tax-payers.
There are plenty of alternatives to increased spending and adding more paper-pushing bureaucrats.
First among them is getting private sector development of the technology they believe is needed. The same big-tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and so many others that can track our every purchase, predict our every move and do so instantly surely could provide a solution in less time and with less expense.
The IRS has already spent nearly a billion on new systems yet remain bogged down and behind. In the most recent year the budget was over $4 million per WEEK. Congress and the media are doing the public a disservice by not determining who is to blame for this planning fiasco.
A still less costly solution is tax and spending reforms that reduce the number of people required to file. Anyone with household income below say $50,000 and not expecting a refund should be exempted from filing thus eliminating millions of returns to process.
This would impact more than 47 million middle- and low-income households. I’m sure the IRS will come up with an explanation about how this is a bad idea as it would eliminate the need for more staff.
Many of us choose to file electronically but there is no incentive to do so. An incentive such as near instant refunds or even a small tax credit would likely eliminate millions of paper returns thus ending the backlog.
The current budget of $12.6 billion is expected to be increased to $14.1 billion for the coming new year. That’s a 12.6% increase when we still have an annual budget deficit of over $1 Trillion.
As the Democrats control the White House and both houses of Congress, I find it reprehensible that this column blames Republicans for the problem. But then again, this is compliments of the Democrat’s official news front, the Washington Post. Instead of name calling, let’s talk about reforms that can make government work again for all Americans.
Robert Stuber is an occasional contributor to the News Leader.